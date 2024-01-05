Did Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) perform well in the last session?

A share of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) closed at $18.93 per share on Thursday, down from $19.24 day before. While Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has underperformed by -1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NUS fell by -55.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.55 to $16.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.33% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) to Hold.

Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

It’s important to note that NUS shareholders are currently getting $1.56 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NUS is registering an average volume of 625.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a loss of -1.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $18.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Household & Personal Products market, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) is based in the USA. When comparing Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -46.54%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NUS has decreased by -2.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,225,396 shares of the stock, with a value of $122.98 million, following the sale of -214,180 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 53,731 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,149,244.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -5,991,569 position in NUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.19 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.79%, now holding 1.99 million shares worth $33.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NUS holdings by -17.56% and now holds 1.74 million NUS shares valued at $29.59 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. NUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.89% at present.