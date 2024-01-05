Clear Secure Inc (YOU)’s stock price range in the last year

Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) marked $21.16 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $20.25. While Clear Secure Inc has overperformed by 4.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YOU fell by -21.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.77 to $14.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.24% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On December 20, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) to Underweight.

Analysis of Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

YOU currently pays a dividend of $0.16 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Clear Secure Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.22M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YOU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.12, showing growth from the present price of $21.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YOU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Secure Inc Shares?

The USA based company Clear Secure Inc (YOU) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing Clear Secure Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 860.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 138.33%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YOU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YOU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in YOU has increased by 1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,016,649 shares of the stock, with a value of $192.33 million, following the purchase of 138,045 additional shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in YOU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -27.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,112,869 additional shares for a total stake of worth $177.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,337,077.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -671,567 position in YOU. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.78%, now holding 5.97 million shares worth $127.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its YOU holdings by 86.37% and now holds 3.76 million YOU shares valued at $80.23 million with the added 1.74 million shares during the period. YOU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.