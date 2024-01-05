Clarus Corp (CLAR)’s stock price range in the last year

A share of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) closed at $6.30 per share on Thursday, up from $6.12 day before. While Clarus Corp has overperformed by 2.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLAR fell by -19.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.72 to $4.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.23% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2024, Jefferies Downgraded Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) to Hold.

Analysis of Clarus Corp (CLAR)

It’s important to note that CLAR shareholders are currently getting $0.10 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.79%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Clarus Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLAR is registering an average volume of 392.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.20%, with a loss of -7.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.42, showing growth from the present price of $6.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clarus Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brown Advisory LLC’s position in CLAR has increased by 0.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,530,307 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.78 million, following the purchase of 4,592 additional shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP made another decreased to its shares in CLAR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -564,059 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,054,435.

During the first quarter, Thrivent Asset Management LLC added a 24,681 position in CLAR. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 24474.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.73%, now holding 3.36 million shares worth $19.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC decreased its CLAR holdings by -0.99% and now holds 1.69 million CLAR shares valued at $9.61 million with the lessened 16848.0 shares during the period. CLAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.30% at present.