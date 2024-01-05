Can you still get a good price for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Shares at this point?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) closed Thursday at $7.72 per share, down from $7.88 a day earlier. While Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWW fell by -31.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.85 to $7.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.18% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On August 11, 2023, Seaport Research Partners Downgraded Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) to Neutral.

Analysis of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

The current dividend for WWW investors is set at $0.41 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.68%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WWW is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a loss of -15.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WWW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WWW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WWW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WWW has decreased by -2.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,237,750 shares of the stock, with a value of $96.31 million, following the sale of -290,598 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in WWW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 9,726 additional shares for a total stake of worth $88.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,290,118.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 94,398 position in WWW. EARNEST Partners LLC sold an additional 38441.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.70%, now holding 5.46 million shares worth $46.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its WWW holdings by 0.12% and now holds 2.96 million WWW shares valued at $25.36 million with the added 3412.0 shares during the period. WWW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.41% at present.