Can you still get a good price for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Shares at this point?

Within its last year performance, ABUS rose by 12.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.14 to $1.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.60% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) to Buy.

Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.74%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ABUS has an average volume of 678.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a gain of 0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.60, showing growth from the present price of $2.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arbutus Biopharma Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Whitefort Capital Management, LP’s position in ABUS has increased by 46.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,895,477 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.39 million, following the purchase of 3,801,556 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP made another increased to its shares in ABUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,222,285 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,503,103.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 267,601 position in ABUS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.31%, now holding 5.76 million shares worth $11.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem increased its ABUS holdings by 5.98% and now holds 4.93 million ABUS shares valued at $10.12 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. ABUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.03% at present.