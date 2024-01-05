Can you now get a good deal on Dorian LPG Ltd’s shares?

In Thursday’s session, Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) marked $46.85 per share, up from $45.55 in the previous session. While Dorian LPG Ltd has overperformed by 2.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPG rose by 202.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.19 to $13.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 69.98% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) to Buy.

Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)

With LPG’s current dividend of $3.70 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dorian LPG Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LPG has an average volume of 907.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a gain of 2.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.17, showing decline from the present price of $46.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dorian LPG Ltd Shares?

Oil & Gas Midstream giant Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Dorian LPG Ltd shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 274.38%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LPG has increased by 2.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,868,297 shares of the stock, with a value of $206.22 million, following the purchase of 101,082 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in LPG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 42,162 additional shares for a total stake of worth $136.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,233,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 197,990 position in LPG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 56486.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.89%, now holding 1.21 million shares worth $51.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pacer Advisors, Inc. increased its LPG holdings by 43.30% and now holds 0.93 million LPG shares valued at $39.2 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. LPG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.20% at present.