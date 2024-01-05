Are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) shares a good deal now?

In Thursday’s session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) marked $21.08 per share, up from $21.05 in the previous session. While Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDX fell by -17.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.86 to $11.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.60% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On December 22, 2023, Mizuho started tracking Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.73, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SNDX has an average volume of 1.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a loss of -2.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.69, showing growth from the present price of $21.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in SNDX has increased by 2.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,642,446 shares of the stock, with a value of $127.21 million, following the purchase of 198,262 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SNDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 441,316 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,922,393.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -553,413 position in SNDX. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.36%, now holding 3.6 million shares worth $59.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its SNDX holdings by 66.96% and now holds 3.52 million SNDX shares valued at $58.6 million with the added 1.41 million shares during the period. SNDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.98% at present.