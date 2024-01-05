Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

A share of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) closed at $14.09 per share on Thursday, down from $14.11 day before. While Alphatec Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATEC rose by 19.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.14 to $8.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.52% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2023, Needham Reiterated Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) to Buy.

Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Alphatec Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1127.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATEC is registering an average volume of 2.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.17%, with a loss of -7.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.85, showing growth from the present price of $14.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alphatec Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATEC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATEC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in ATEC has increased by 83.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,709,736 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.77 million, following the purchase of 2,601,080 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ATEC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 208,756 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,990,574.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 70,031 position in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 61664.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.07%, now holding 3.03 million shares worth $36.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its ATEC holdings by 24.55% and now holds 2.66 million ATEC shares valued at $31.52 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. ATEC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.83% at present.