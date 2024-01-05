Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

The share price of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC) fell to $8.09 per share on Thursday from $8.15. While Alignment Healthcare Inc has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALHC fell by -30.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.05 to $4.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.60% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) to Neutral.

Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alignment Healthcare Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALHC is recording an average volume of 570.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.90%, with a loss of -7.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.61, showing growth from the present price of $8.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alignment Healthcare Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ALHC has increased by 0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,769,867 shares of the stock, with a value of $125.77 million, following the purchase of 2,099 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another decreased to its shares in ALHC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -183,774 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,392,902.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 313,187 position in ALHC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.70%, now holding 5.82 million shares worth $43.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its ALHC holdings by -20.77% and now holds 3.94 million ALHC shares valued at $29.51 million with the lessened -1.03 million shares during the period. ALHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.12% at present.