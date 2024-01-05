Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) deserves closer scrutiny

A share of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) closed at $60.49 per share on Thursday, down from $61.00 day before. While Advance Auto Parts Inc has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAP fell by -60.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $158.22 to $47.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.10% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On December 13, 2023, William Blair started tracking Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) recommending Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

It’s important to note that AAP shareholders are currently getting $1.73 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AAP is registering an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -1.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.61, showing decline from the present price of $60.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advance Auto Parts Inc Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Retail market, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is based in the USA. When comparing Advance Auto Parts Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -144.49%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AAP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AAP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AAP has decreased by -3.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,060,715 shares of the stock, with a value of $358.61 million, following the sale of -292,299 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AAP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 142.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,068,454 additional shares for a total stake of worth $351.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,921,052.

During the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP added a 379,766 position in AAP. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.45%, now holding 2.53 million shares worth $128.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AAP holdings by -18.51% and now holds 2.37 million AAP shares valued at $120.58 million with the lessened -0.54 million shares during the period. AAP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.97% at present.