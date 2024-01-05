ACLS (Axcelis Technologies Inc) has impressive results

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) closed Thursday at $116.13 per share, down from $120.92 a day earlier. While Axcelis Technologies Inc has underperformed by -3.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLS rose by 48.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $201.00 to $77.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.21% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On December 15, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) to Neutral.

Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Axcelis Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACLS is recording an average volume of 613.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.96%, with a loss of -12.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $174.80, showing growth from the present price of $116.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axcelis Technologies Inc Shares?

Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing Axcelis Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 64.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACLS has increased by 7.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,167,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $642.21 million, following the purchase of 348,040 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ACLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -37,378 additional shares for a total stake of worth $478.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,853,087.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 22,960 position in ACLS. PRIMECAP Management Co. sold an additional 31170.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.89%, now holding 1.05 million shares worth $129.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ACLS holdings by -0.05% and now holds 0.94 million ACLS shares valued at $116.9 million with the lessened 446.0 shares during the period. ACLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.81% at present.