Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) marked $29.95 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $29.57. While Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACAD rose by 83.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.99 to $16.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.71% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

On December 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) to Overweight.

Analysis of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 61.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.71M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACAD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a loss of -5.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.78, showing growth from the present price of $29.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ACAD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -239,728 additional shares for a total stake of worth $295.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,272,849.

During the first quarter, RTW Investments LP added a 1,793,288 position in ACAD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 53129.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.62%, now holding 8.61 million shares worth $191.84 million. ACAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.36% at present.