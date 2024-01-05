A closer look at RCAC’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (RCAC)’s stock is trading at $10.70 at the moment marking a rise of 89.38% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -9.36% less than their 52-week high of $11.81, and 137.78% over their 52-week low of $4.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.53% below the high and +137.33% above the low.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RCAC’s SMA-200 is $10.14.

RCAC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.36, resulting in an 293.89 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (RCAC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RCAC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (RCAC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.13% of shares. A total of 24 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 31.14% of its stock and 44.57% of its float.

Sep 29, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Tenor Capital Management Co., L.p. holding total of 1.35 million shares that make 17.66% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 14.44 million.

The securities firm Sandia Investment Management LP holds 0.44 million shares of RCAC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.76%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4.71 million.

An overview of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (RCAC) traded 108,200 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.47 and price change of -0.02. With the moving average of $9.78 and a price change of +0.10, about 52,376 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RCAC’s 100-day average volume is 31,090 shares, alongside a moving average of $10.11 and a price change of +0.34.