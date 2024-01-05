A closer look at Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is warranted

A share of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) closed at $5.30 per share on Thursday, up from $5.22 day before. While Brandywine Realty Trust has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BDN fell by -15.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.25 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.84% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

It’s important to note that BDN shareholders are currently getting $0.72 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BDN is registering an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -2.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing decline from the present price of $5.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brandywine Realty Trust Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BDN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BDN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BDN has decreased by -1.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,945,322 shares of the stock, with a value of $124.64 million, following the sale of -330,017 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BDN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -666,054 additional shares for a total stake of worth $121.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,300,698.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -166,996 position in BDN. Security Capital Research & Manag purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.53%, now holding 10.26 million shares worth $45.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its BDN holdings by 9.09% and now holds 4.67 million BDN shares valued at $20.84 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. BDN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.35% at present.