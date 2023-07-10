Currently, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s (GOSS) stock is trading at $1.54, marking a gain of 7.05% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -89.86% below its 52-week high of $15.19 and 69.34% above its 52-week low of $0.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GOSS’s SMA-200 is $4.0959.

How does Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.08 in simple terms.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 6 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.41 and -0.55 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.50 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.74 and also replicates 32.43% growth rate year over year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.75% of shares. A total of 175 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 118.76% of its stock and 124.68% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 6.55 million shares that make 6.86% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 10.04 million.

The securities firm Millennium Management Llc holds 5.46 million shares of GOSS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.72%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8.37 million.

An overview of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) traded 2,696,984 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3087 and price change of +0.2799. With the moving average of $1.3101 and a price change of +0.3749, about 2,153,438 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GOSS’s 100-day average volume is 2,958,731 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3473 and a price change of -0.7501.