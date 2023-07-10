Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) marked $3.69 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $3.41. While Jumia Technologies AG has overperformed by 8.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JMIA fell by -40.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.08 to $2.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) to Underweight.

Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Jumia Technologies AG’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -96.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.75M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JMIA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.55%, with a gain of 9.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JMIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jumia Technologies AG Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JMIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JMIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in JMIA has decreased by -0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,369,908 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.14 million, following the sale of -6,584 additional shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP made another decreased to its shares in JMIA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -31.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -581,019 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,278,355.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC subtracted a -157,575 position in JMIA. Citadel Securities LLC purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 76.68%, now holding 0.68 million shares worth $1.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its JMIA holdings by -3.72% and now holds 0.44 million JMIA shares valued at $1.24 million with the lessened 17112.0 shares during the period. JMIA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.70% at present.