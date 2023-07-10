In Friday’s session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) marked $1.32 per share, up from $1.23 in the previous session. While Mereo BioPharma Group plc has overperformed by 7.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MREO rose by 2.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.83 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.38% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) recommending Overweight.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MREO has an average volume of 2.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a gain of 3.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MREO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mereo BioPharma Group plc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MREO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MREO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rubric Capital Management LP’s position in MREO has increased by 12.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,616,120 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.73 million, following the purchase of 1,250,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its MREO holdings by 91.07% and now holds 2.51 million MREO shares valued at $2.53 million with the added 1.19 million shares during the period. MREO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.68% at present.