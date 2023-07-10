The share price of Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) fell to $1.25 per share on Friday from $1.34. While Latch Inc. has underperformed by -6.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTCH fell by -1.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.55 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.54% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) to Underperform.

Analysis of Latch Inc. (LTCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 106.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LTCH is recording an average volume of 947.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.66%, with a gain of 1.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latch Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTCH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTCH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LTCH has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,743,633 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.74 million, following the sale of -1,295 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LTCH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.73%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its LTCH holdings by 6.84% and now holds 1.97 million LTCH shares valued at $1.97 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. LTCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.05% at present.