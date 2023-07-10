A share of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) closed at $5.60 per share on Friday, up from $5.45 day before. While Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has overperformed by 2.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KC rose by 26.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.13 to $1.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.65% in the last 200 days.

On June 01, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) to Neutral.

Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KC is registering an average volume of 2.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.08%, with a loss of -5.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.83, showing growth from the present price of $5.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in KC has increased by 101.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,040,608 shares of the stock, with a value of $98.3 million, following the purchase of 11,108,700 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another decreased to its shares in KC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -67,345 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,331,765.

During the first quarter, Alpha Square Group S LLC subtracted a -88,612 position in KC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.87%, now holding 3.06 million shares worth $13.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its KC holdings by 17.29% and now holds 2.81 million KC shares valued at $12.53 million with the added 0.41 million shares during the period. KC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.90% at present.