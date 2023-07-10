LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) closed Friday at $4.24 per share, up from $4.12 a day earlier. While LivePerson Inc. has overperformed by 2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPSN fell by -72.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.17 to $3.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.51% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 08, 2023, Loop Capital Downgraded LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) to Sell.

Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LivePerson Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -207.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LPSN is recording an average volume of 2.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a loss of -6.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.72, showing growth from the present price of $4.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LivePerson Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPSN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPSN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LPSN has decreased by -2.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,492,543 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.29 million, following the sale of -289,466 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LPSN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -264,947 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,784,003.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 236,210 position in LPSN. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 2.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 272.47%, now holding 2.79 million shares worth $10.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. decreased its LPSN holdings by -8.70% and now holds 2.46 million LPSN shares valued at $9.05 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. LPSN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.