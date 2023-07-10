As of Friday, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:YVR) stock closed at $0.19, up from $0.16 the previous day. While Liquid Media Group Ltd. has overperformed by 17.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YVR fell by -50.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.56 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.73% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28490.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YVR is recording 647.59K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.33%, with a gain of 24.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Liquid Media Group Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YVR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YVR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in YVR has increased by 751.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 33,158 shares of the stock, with a value of $4874.0, following the purchase of 29,262 additional shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP made another decreased to its shares in YVR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -703 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4447.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,249.

At the end of the first quarter, Group One Trading LP decreased its YVR holdings by -34.61% and now holds 9042.0 YVR shares valued at $1329.0 with the lessened 4785.0 shares during the period. YVR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.