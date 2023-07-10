Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) marked $0.95 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.92. While Hyzon Motors Inc. has overperformed by 3.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYZN fell by -69.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.53 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.42% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 05, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) to Neutral.

Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Hyzon Motors Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.42M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HYZN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.75%, with a gain of 1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYZN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hyzon Motors Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYZN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYZN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s position in HYZN has increased by 18.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,421,355 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.83 million, following the purchase of 1,978,271 additional shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Investment Manage made another increased to its shares in HYZN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 159,811 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,591,394.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 570,631 position in HYZN. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.72%, now holding 5.07 million shares worth $2.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, green benefit AG increased its HYZN holdings by 26.64% and now holds 4.68 million HYZN shares valued at $2.57 million with the added 0.98 million shares during the period. HYZN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.00% at present.