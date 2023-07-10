As of Friday, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (NYSE:TUP) stock closed at $0.74, up from $0.73 the previous day. While Tupperware Brands Corporation has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TUP fell by -89.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.86 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.26% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) to Neutral.

Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TUP is recording 2.78M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.10%, with a loss of -4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tupperware Brands Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TUP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TUP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TUP has decreased by -5.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,638,300 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.35 million, following the sale of -143,828 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in TUP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -43,995 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,264,005.

During the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP added a 672,636 position in TUP. Charles Schwab Investment Managem purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.52%, now holding 1.79 million shares worth $1.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its TUP holdings by 203.81% and now holds 1.52 million TUP shares valued at $1.35 million with the added 1.02 million shares during the period. TUP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.