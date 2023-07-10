As of Friday, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REKR) stock closed at $2.54, down from $2.68 the previous day. While Rekor Systems Inc. has underperformed by -5.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REKR rose by 41.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.70 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 93.40% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 106.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rekor Systems Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -130.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and REKR is recording 511.97K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.37%, with a gain of 30.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rekor Systems Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arctis Management UK Ltd.’s position in REKR has increased by 31.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,007,591 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.29 million, following the purchase of 1,918,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,015,147 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,015,147.

During the first quarter, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe added a 220,000 position in REKR. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 46709.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.11%, now holding 2.26 million shares worth $3.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its REKR holdings by 37.38% and now holds 2.09 million REKR shares valued at $3.47 million with the added 0.57 million shares during the period. REKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.90% at present.