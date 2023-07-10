In Friday’s session, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) marked $1.96 per share, down from $2.00 in the previous session. While Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCLI fell by -26.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.70 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.89% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) to Buy.

Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BCLI has an average volume of 235.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a loss of -2.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BCLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BCLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,459,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.16 million, following the purchase of 1,459,095 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,413,673.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,320 position in BCLI. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 278.76%, now holding 0.4 million shares worth $1.14 million. BCLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.70% at present.