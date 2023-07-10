Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)’s stock is trading at $0.14 at the moment marking a rise of 0.52% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -93.62% less than their 52-week high of $2.14, and 36.50% over their 52-week low of $0.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.75% below the high and +10.80% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NVOS’s SMA-200 is $0.2381.

Further, it is important to consider NVOS stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 1.69.NVOS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.70, resulting in an 32.96 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 12.92% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.29% of its stock and 3.78% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC holding total of 0.13 million shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 16058.0.

The securities firm Millennium Management Llc holds 0.11 million shares of NVOS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 13436.0.

An overview of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) traded 3,591,530 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.1420 and price change of -0.0005. With the moving average of $0.1440 and a price change of +0.0265, about 9,128,540 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NVOS’s 100-day average volume is 16,031,836 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.1345 and a price change of +0.0265.