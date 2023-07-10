The share price of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) fell to $1.99 per share on Friday from $2.12. While Arrival has underperformed by -6.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARVL fell by -97.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.00 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -86.93% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2021, Berenberg started tracking Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) recommending Buy.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARVL is recording an average volume of 778.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.55%, with a loss of -24.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing decline from the present price of $1.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARVL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arrival Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARVL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARVL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.’s position in ARVL has increased by 58,359.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 929,509 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.49 million, following the purchase of 927,919 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 258,610 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 258,610.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -169,611 position in ARVL. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 9000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.64%, now holding 52600.0 shares worth $0.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its ARVL holdings by -36.48% and now holds 44481.0 ARVL shares valued at $0.17 million with the lessened 25551.0 shares during the period. ARVL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.88% at present.