As of Thursday, agilon health inc.’s (NYSE:AGL) stock closed at $16.67, down from $17.26 the previous day. While agilon health inc. has underperformed by -3.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGL fell by -30.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.44 to $15.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.64% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 13, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) recommending In-line.

Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 73.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of agilon health inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AGL is recording 3.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.89%, with a loss of -4.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.88, showing growth from the present price of $16.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze agilon health inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in AGL has increased by 19.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,381,134 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.0 billion, following the purchase of 8,153,558 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in AGL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,517,498 additional shares for a total stake of worth $843.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 42,435,971.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -1,520,246 position in AGL. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -2.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.55%, now holding 20.35 million shares worth $404.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AGL holdings by -0.10% and now holds 18.94 million AGL shares valued at $376.6 million with the lessened 19292.0 shares during the period. AGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.14% at present.