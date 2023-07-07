In Thursday’s session, Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) marked $57.56 per share, down from $58.98 in the previous session. While Terex Corporation has underperformed by -2.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEX rose by 104.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.01 to $27.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.55% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) to Neutral.

Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

With TEX’s current dividend of $0.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Terex Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TEX has an average volume of 858.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.38%, with a loss of -2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.92, showing growth from the present price of $57.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Terex Corporation Shares?

Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery giant Terex Corporation (TEX) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Terex Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 116.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TEX has increased by 0.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,601,229 shares of the stock, with a value of $352.47 million, following the purchase of 55,289 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -193,278 additional shares for a total stake of worth $349.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,530,335.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 34,421 position in TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC sold an additional -1.09 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.46%, now holding 3.02 million shares worth $140.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TEX holdings by 0.31% and now holds 2.33 million TEX shares valued at $108.24 million with the added 7171.0 shares during the period. TEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.