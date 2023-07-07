As of Thursday, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:PDM) stock closed at $7.27, down from $7.42 the previous day. While Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed by -2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDM fell by -45.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.82 to $5.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.55% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2020, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) to Outperform.

Analysis of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Investors in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.84 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PDM is recording 1.54M average volume. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.25, showing growth from the present price of $7.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Office market is dominated by Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) based in the USA. When comparing Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -102.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PDM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PDM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PDM has increased by 1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,754,523 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.07 million, following the purchase of 308,394 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PDM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,069,007 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,673,044.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 85,434 position in PDM. LSV Asset Management sold an additional 25070.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.58%, now holding 4.26 million shares worth $26.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased its PDM holdings by 0.20% and now holds 3.63 million PDM shares valued at $22.63 million with the added 7328.0 shares during the period. PDM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.70% at present.