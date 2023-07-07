JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) closed Thursday at $15.34 per share, down from $15.63 a day earlier. While JBG SMITH Properties has underperformed by -1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBGS fell by -37.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.68 to $13.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.59% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 31, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) to Market Perform.

Analysis of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

The current dividend for JBGS investors is set at $0.90 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of JBG SMITH Properties’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JBGS is recording an average volume of 2.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a gain of 6.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing growth from the present price of $15.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JBG SMITH Properties Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JBGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JBGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JBGS has increased by 8.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,899,996 shares of the stock, with a value of $239.3 million, following the purchase of 1,297,912 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in JBGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 47.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,618,148 additional shares for a total stake of worth $204.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,439,481.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management subtracted a -2,203,131 position in JBGS. Long Pond Capital LP purchased an additional 40738.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.48%, now holding 8.56 million shares worth $121.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its JBGS holdings by 20.44% and now holds 6.88 million JBGS shares valued at $97.46 million with the added 1.17 million shares during the period. JBGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.10% at present.