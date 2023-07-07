Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) closed Thursday at $5.39 per share, down from $5.52 a day earlier. While Chimera Investment Corporation has underperformed by -2.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIM fell by -40.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $4.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.10% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2020, Barclays Downgraded Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) to Underweight.

Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

The current dividend for CIM investors is set at $0.72 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Chimera Investment Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CIM is recording an average volume of 2.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a loss of -8.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chimera Investment Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIM has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,580,155 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.84 million, following the purchase of 307,467 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 229,694 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,685,253.

During the first quarter, Thornburg Investment Management, subtracted a -200,000 position in CIM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.71%, now holding 5.55 million shares worth $26.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CIM holdings by 2.76% and now holds 4.43 million CIM shares valued at $21.34 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. CIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.60% at present.