A share of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) closed at $63.49 per share on Thursday, down from $64.26 day before. While Procore Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCOR rose by 29.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $68.68 to $41.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.53% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 04, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) to Buy.

Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Procore Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PCOR is registering an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a loss of -3.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.07, showing growth from the present price of $63.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Procore Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Iconiq Capital LLC’s position in PCOR has decreased by -9.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 38,135,277 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.31 billion, following the sale of -4,009,956 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 734,057 additional shares for a total stake of worth $599.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,908,997.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 575,961 position in PCOR. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem purchased an additional 4.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 474.03%, now holding 4.92 million shares worth $297.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, 12 West Capital Management LP increased its PCOR holdings by 0.13% and now holds 3.5 million PCOR shares valued at $211.65 million with the added 4477.0 shares during the period. PCOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.80% at present.