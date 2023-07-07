A share of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) closed at $61.23 per share on Thursday, down from $62.06 day before. While Micron Technology Inc. has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MU rose by 7.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.77 to $48.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.24% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to Neutral.

Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

It’s important to note that MU shareholders are currently getting $0.46 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -52.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Micron Technology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MU is registering an average volume of 18.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a loss of -8.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $74.79, showing growth from the present price of $61.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Micron Technology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MU has increased by 1.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 88,364,625 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.03 billion, following the purchase of 1,343,042 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in MU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,706,011 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.87 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 71,455,645.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -281,998 position in MU. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.40%, now holding 45.91 million shares worth $3.13 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Sanders Capital LLC decreased its MU holdings by -5.01% and now holds 38.98 million MU shares valued at $2.66 billion with the lessened -2.06 million shares during the period. MU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.40% at present.