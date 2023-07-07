Within its last year performance, ARE fell by -21.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $172.65 to $108.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.61% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

ARE currently pays a dividend of $4.96 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 1.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a gain of 3.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $163.88, showing growth from the present price of $116.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Office. When comparing Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 146.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ARE has increased by 4.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,271,349 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.98 billion, following the purchase of 1,129,021 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another increased to its shares in ARE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,144,410 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.77 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,632,151.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 541,460 position in ARE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.16%, now holding 10.64 million shares worth $1.21 billion. At the end of the first quarter, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its ARE holdings by -1.47% and now holds 7.25 million ARE shares valued at $822.61 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. ARE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.76% at present.