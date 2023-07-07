R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) closed Thursday at $17.74 per share, down from $18.11 a day earlier. While R1 RCM Inc. has underperformed by -2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCM fell by -17.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.07 to $6.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.22% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2023, Stephens started tracking R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of R1 RCM Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RCM is recording an average volume of 2.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.26%, with a loss of -2.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.07, showing growth from the present price of $17.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze R1 RCM Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RCM has decreased by -1.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,868,353 shares of the stock, with a value of $241.61 million, following the sale of -243,529 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RCM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 138,949 additional shares for a total stake of worth $178.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,007,322.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 3,781,468 position in RCM. Citadel Advisors LLC sold an additional -3.86 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -32.84%, now holding 7.89 million shares worth $128.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its RCM holdings by 9.50% and now holds 7.43 million RCM shares valued at $120.82 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. RCM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.10% at present.