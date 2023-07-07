The share price of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) fell to $13.51 per share on Thursday from $14.04. While Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has underperformed by -3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNK fell by -23.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.97 to $11.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Stifel started tracking Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GNK’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GNK is recording an average volume of 834.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.48%, with a loss of -0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.39, showing growth from the present price of $13.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Marine Shipping sector, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is based in the USA. When comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -93.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in GNK has increased by 11.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,026,417 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.56 million, following the purchase of 315,428 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GNK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -32,957 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,530,279.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC added a 1,184,623 position in GNK. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.24 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -17.05%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $14.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ion Asset Management increased its GNK holdings by 55.93% and now holds 0.94 million GNK shares valued at $11.69 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. GNK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.00% at present.