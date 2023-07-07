A share of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) closed at $3.88 per share on Thursday, down from $4.10 day before. While Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has underperformed by -5.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HMY rose by 22.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.43 to $1.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.22% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, UBS Downgraded Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) to Neutral.

Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

It’s important to note that HMY shareholders are currently getting $0.04 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HMY is registering an average volume of 4.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a loss of -4.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.61, showing decline from the present price of $3.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HMY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HMY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HMY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in HMY has increased by 0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 58,627,033 shares of the stock, with a value of $276.13 million, following the purchase of 168,513 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $140.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,744,388.

During the first quarter, Kopernik Global Investors LLC added a 213,920 position in HMY. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.70%, now holding 10.44 million shares worth $49.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP increased its HMY holdings by 15.18% and now holds 9.6 million HMY shares valued at $45.21 million with the added 1.26 million shares during the period. HMY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.00% at present.