Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) closed Thursday at $15.09 per share, down from $15.47 a day earlier. While Embraer S.A. has underperformed by -2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERJ rose by 75.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.14 to $7.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.45% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, UBS started tracking Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Embraer S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ERJ is recording an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a gain of 0.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.32, showing growth from the present price of $15.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERJ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embraer S.A. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ERJ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ERJ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s position in ERJ has increased by 17.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,484,175 shares of the stock, with a value of $275.04 million, following the purchase of 2,764,894 additional shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ERJ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -59,529 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,333,087.

During the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag added a 860,318 position in ERJ. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 892.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.03%, now holding 2.69 million shares worth $39.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ERJ holdings by 2.22% and now holds 2.14 million ERJ shares valued at $31.87 million with the added 46572.0 shares during the period. ERJ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.90% at present.