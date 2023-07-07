The share price of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) fell to $11.53 per share on Thursday from $11.63. While Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNB fell by -19.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.67 to $9.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.35% in the last 200 days.

On February 23, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) to Buy.

Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of DNB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DNB is recording an average volume of 2.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a gain of 1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.92, showing growth from the present price of $11.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DNB has increased by 1.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,846,676 shares of the stock, with a value of $238.47 million, following the purchase of 430,639 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in DNB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,442,576 additional shares for a total stake of worth $220.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,070,424.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 1,614,828 position in DNB. Allspring Global Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.97%, now holding 14.07 million shares worth $140.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its DNB holdings by -34.58% and now holds 13.62 million DNB shares valued at $136.24 million with the lessened -7.2 million shares during the period. DNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.20% at present.