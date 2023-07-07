A share of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) closed at $14.06 per share on Thursday, down from $14.41 day before. While Pan American Silver Corp. has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAAS fell by -24.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.51 to $13.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.72% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 11, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) to Outperform.

Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Pan American Silver Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PAAS is registering an average volume of 4.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.08%, with a loss of -0.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.48, showing growth from the present price of $14.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pan American Silver Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in PAAS has increased by 9.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,307,528 shares of the stock, with a value of $629.11 million, following the purchase of 3,576,322 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management made another increased to its shares in PAAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,273,920 additional shares for a total stake of worth $143.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,407,481.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its PAAS holdings by 48.75% and now holds 5.79 million PAAS shares valued at $88.24 million with the added 1.9 million shares during the period. PAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.