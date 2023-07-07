As of Thursday, Costamare Inc.’s (NYSE:CMRE) stock closed at $10.00, up from $9.99 the previous day. While Costamare Inc. has overperformed by 0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMRE fell by -10.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.38 to $7.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.19% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 24, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) to Hold.

Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Investors in Costamare Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.46 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Costamare Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CMRE is recording 664.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a gain of 4.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Costamare Inc. Shares?

The Marine Shipping market is dominated by Costamare Inc. (CMRE) based in the Monaco. When comparing Costamare Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in CMRE has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,442,057 shares of the stock, with a value of $57.45 million, following the purchase of 101,331 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CMRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -21,241 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,333,840.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -217,900 position in CMRE. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.98%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $11.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC decreased its CMRE holdings by -7.14% and now holds 1.32 million CMRE shares valued at $10.19 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. CMRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.60% at present.