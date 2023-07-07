As of Thursday, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (AMEX:ASM) stock closed at $0.68, down from $0.71 the previous day. While Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has underperformed by -4.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASM rose by 25.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.01 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.65% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2018, Noble Capital Markets Downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) to Market Perform.

Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ASM is recording 501.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a gain of 6.03% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Shares?

The Other Precious Metals & Mining market is dominated by Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) based in the Canada. When comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -149.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

