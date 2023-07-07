As of Thursday, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) stock closed at $291.99, down from $294.37 the previous day. While Meta Platforms Inc. has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, META rose by 73.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $298.12 to $88.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.03% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) recommending Equal Weight.

Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Meta Platforms Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and META is recording 22.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a gain of 2.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $283.12, showing decline from the present price of $291.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether META is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Meta Platforms Inc. Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by Meta Platforms Inc. (META) based in the USA. When comparing Meta Platforms Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in META shares?

The recent increase in stakes in META appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in META has increased by 0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 171,592,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $45.42 billion, following the purchase of 203,088 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in META during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -750,599 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.07 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 113,600,636.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,012,357 position in META. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -1.32 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.49%, now holding 86.99 million shares worth $23.03 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its META holdings by -2.70% and now holds 43.94 million META shares valued at $11.63 billion with the lessened -1.22 million shares during the period. META shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.