In Wednesday’s session, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) marked $20.00 per share, down from $20.70 in the previous session. While Xometry Inc. has underperformed by -3.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XMTR fell by -40.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.35 to $12.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.33% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 10, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) recommending Mkt Outperform.

Analysis of Xometry Inc. (XMTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Xometry Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XMTR has an average volume of 678.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -6.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.50, showing growth from the present price of $20.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XMTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xometry Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XMTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XMTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in XMTR has increased by 45.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,111,045 shares of the stock, with a value of $111.83 million, following the purchase of 1,899,607 additional shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in XMTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 56.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,052,872 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,718,982.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 23,621 position in XMTR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 30411.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.88%, now holding 3.48 million shares worth $63.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its XMTR holdings by 38.02% and now holds 2.9 million XMTR shares valued at $53.12 million with the added 0.8 million shares during the period. XMTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.