A share of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) closed at $2.03 per share on Wednesday, up from $1.90 day before. While BRF S.A. has overperformed by 6.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRFS fell by -22.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.41 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.14% in the last 200 days.

On June 01, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) to Neutral.

Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

BRF S.A.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BRFS is registering an average volume of 4.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.09%, with a gain of 10.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.55, showing decline from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BRF S.A. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Allspring Global Investments LLC’s position in BRFS has decreased by -25.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,783,673 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.53 million, following the sale of -5,774,320 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in BRFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 107.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,050,422 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,749,766.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B subtracted a -99,575 position in BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.32%, now holding 8.08 million shares worth $13.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Herr Investment Group LLC increased its BRFS holdings by 958.72% and now holds 5.29 million BRFS shares valued at $8.68 million with the added 4.79 million shares during the period. BRFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.50% at present.