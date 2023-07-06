The share price of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) fell to $3.67 per share on Wednesday from $3.83. While LL Flooring Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LL fell by -62.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.00 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.42% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 12, 2021, Loop Capital Downgraded LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) to Hold.

Analysis of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LL is recording an average volume of 813.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.16%, with a loss of -7.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing decline from the present price of $3.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LL Flooring Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LL has increased by 1.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,893,329 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.52 million, following the purchase of 30,901 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.62%.

At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme increased its LL holdings by 35.87% and now holds 1.29 million LL shares valued at $5.79 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period. LL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.50% at present.