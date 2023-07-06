Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) marked $11.28 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $11.40. While Weave Communications Inc. has underperformed by -1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEAV rose by 254.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.66 to $3.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 103.57% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded Weave Communications Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) to Buy.

Analysis of Weave Communications Inc. (WEAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Weave Communications Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 672.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WEAV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a gain of 9.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.83, showing decline from the present price of $11.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Weave Communications Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEAV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEAV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Crosslink Capital, Inc.’s position in WEAV has increased by 0.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,643,777 shares of the stock, with a value of $75.41 million, following the purchase of 54,713 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WEAV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 298,155 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,878,902.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -12,186 position in WEAV. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 9171.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.64%, now holding 1.42 million shares worth $11.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its WEAV holdings by 8.80% and now holds 0.69 million WEAV shares valued at $5.37 million with the added 55580.0 shares during the period. WEAV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.40% at present.