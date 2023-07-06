As of Wednesday, TAL Education Group’s (NYSE:TAL) stock closed at $6.04, down from $6.09 the previous day. While TAL Education Group has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAL rose by 25.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.45 to $2.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.06% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2023, UBS Downgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) to Neutral.

Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of TAL Education Group’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TAL is recording 7.31M average volume. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.13, showing growth from the present price of $6.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAL Education Group Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in TAL has decreased by -28.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,741,914 shares of the stock, with a value of $172.36 million, following the sale of -12,878,366 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in TAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 64.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 8,313,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $115.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,200,685.

During the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC subtracted a -1,836,013 position in TAL. Bank of America, NA purchased an additional 1.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.15%, now holding 14.44 million shares worth $78.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TAL holdings by 0.35% and now holds 13.18 million TAL shares valued at $71.59 million with the added 46519.0 shares during the period. TAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.30% at present.