As of Wednesday, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRCT) stock closed at $36.89, up from $35.46 the previous day. While PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has overperformed by 4.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRCT rose by 17.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.40 to $25.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.17% in the last 200 days.

On May 31, 2023, William Blair started tracking PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRCT is recording 439.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.40%, with a gain of 11.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.86, showing growth from the present price of $36.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PRCT has increased by 2.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,629,685 shares of the stock, with a value of $221.76 million, following the purchase of 181,760 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $178.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,328,867.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 33,449 position in PRCT. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme purchased an additional 27404.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.02%, now holding 2.73 million shares worth $91.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PRCT holdings by -0.53% and now holds 1.75 million PRCT shares valued at $58.55 million with the lessened 9287.0 shares during the period. PRCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.90% at present.